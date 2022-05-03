KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — If all the tickets sell out, participants in a fundraiser by the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kingsport have a one in 1,300 shot to win a 2022 Porsche Macan.

The tickets for the Grand Tour Gala, priced at $100, will be available for purchase until Wednesday at 5 p.m. by clicking here. Tickets will also be available in person at the MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center Saturday at 6 p.m. Participants do not have to attend the event at the center to win the Porsche.

The in-person event will be Old Hollywood themed, and the fundraiser will benefit the youth of the region. Those who purchase a ticket but won’t be attending the event should stay close to a phone Saturday evening as the winner is chosen.

