KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department’s bomb squad has responded to Miller Village Apartments.

According to Kingsport police, the bomb squad was called to inspect a “suspicious item” allegedly found on the property.

The apartments are located along Eastline Drive.

No other information has been released.

News Channel 11 has a reporter on the scene.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.