KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A boil water advisory affecting some Kingsport residents will remain in effect until at least Friday evening.

The advisory was issued Wednesday due to a water line break on Fairview Avenue in the Lynn Garden community.

The water line has been repaired and service has been restored, but Kingsport water customers in the affected area are encouraged to boil water before using it at least through Friday evening. The boil water advisory applies to customers in an area bounded by Stone Drive, Lynn Garden Drive, Granby Road, and the Virginia state line.

City officials said crews worked throughout the night and obtained nearly 150 water samples in the area.

According to the city, Kennedy Elementary School is expected to remain open on Friday.

The city is expected to provide another update Friday morning.