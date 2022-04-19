KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — School leaders are facing a potential roadblock in the renovation of a Kingsport school.

Kingsport City Schools want to renovate the old Sullivan North High School into a new Sevier Middle School.

However, during Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting, school officials said only one bid was submitted and it exceeded the amount budgeted for the project.

The base bid was $22,660,000 with 15 alternates that totaled $2,049,000. According to school officials, it was determined that eight of those alternates would need to be accepted, bringing the total to $23,604,000.

In a memo to the board, Kingsport City Schools Chief Financial Officer David Frye said the school system had been working with the architect to “identify value engineering reductions.”

“At this time we believe we could recommend a contract amount in the range of $21,500,000 to $22,000,000,” Frye wrote. “With the associated architect fees and contingency the total would be approximately $24,000,000. There are additional expenses of approximately $1,500,000 to need to be funded.”

Frye recommended the board reject the bid, which it did unanimously. Board members will now consider what is next for the project that would impact hundreds of students in Kingsport.