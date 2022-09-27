KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Board of Education plans to name Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Dr. Chris Hampton as interim superintendent.

During a meeting Tuesday, the board discussed naming an interim superintendent to temporarily fill the shoes of Dr. Jeff Moorhouse, who will retire at the end of October.

Board President Melissa Woods will come up with a draft agreement to be presented at the board’s Oct. 11 meeting naming Hampton as interim superintendent upon Moorhouse’s retirement through June 30, 2023.

Moorhouse announced in late August that he would retire from the school system that he has led since 2018. His current contract lasted through 2024, but he said he wanted to step aside to allow a new director to be named when the state’s new funding plan took effect.