KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport City Schools Board of Education is looking for its next superintendent as the current superintendent, Dr. Jeff Moorhouse, officially retires on Nov. 1.

Tuesday night, the board met to discuss how to proceed with the search. During that meeting, some board members suggested keeping the candidate list private for a variety of reasons. Others expressed concerns about public perception if board members were to go that route. However, keeping that list private may not be possible at all.

“The next item is [the] discussion of the superintendent search process,” said Melissa Woods, Kingsport City Schools Board President. “I have done a little research myself, but I thought it might be better to just open it up for each board member if they have some recommendations or findings.”

Board members seemed to agree on hiring an outside firm for the search but not on whether applicants’ names need to be made public. Board member Jim Welch suggested the publicity may deter potential candidates from applying.

“I’m worried that there might be people who are interested in the job, but don’t want to have their name published in a newspaper that they’re applying for a job outside of their system,” said Welch.

Deborah Fisher with Tennessee Coalition for Open Government (TCOG) said superintendent candidates are well aware of the public nature of the position.

“It would not be unusual to inform your board that you’re looking for another public school director job,” said Fisher. “Or that you’re applying for this because it seems like a good opportunity. I think that it is it’s not looked down upon for someone to try to move to [a] new and better job.”

Welch also suggested interviewing people who had not submitted applications to keep their information off the record.

“We could invite people for an interview without them actually applying for the job,” said Welch. “What I’m looking for is more shielding applicants as opposed to shielding the interviews, when we narrow it down.”

However, Fisher said those interviews would still likely need to be publicized through open meeting laws.

Board President Melissa Woods and board member Julie Byers seemed to disagree on the public’s perception and involvement. They engaged in this exchange:

“I’m not saying you have to put it on a billboard, but it makes me uncomfortable from an optic of lack of transparency,” said Woods. “I think that’s something we should consider with our population.”

“At the end of the day, that public is not hiring the superintendent,” said Byers. “We represent the public, I get that, but there’s a lot of things… you get it from every email, you get a lot of the public doesn’t understand a lot of the stuff that goes on in a board and the qualifications.”

Fisher told News Channel 11 that that is not a fair assessment of the public or its interest.

“Honestly, saying that the public doesn’t understand is somewhat insulting,” said Fisher. “It also just seems that they can’t engage in a reasonable conversation about something. I just find that insulting, they don’t understand.”

Regardless of any of the arguments made, Fisher said Tennessee Code is clear.

“I think the statute is strong and very clear that hey, these searches for school directors are really important to the community. And it’s important that they know who’s applied and that is a solid process.”

The code in question is T.C.A. 10-7-503(f), which states “All records, employment applications, credentials and similar documents obtained by any person in conjunction with an employment search for a director of schools or any chief public administrative officer shall at all times, during business hours, be open for personal inspection by any citizen of Tennessee, and those in charge of such records shall not refuse such right of inspection to any citizen, unless otherwise provided by state law. For the purposes of this subsection (f), the term ‘person’ includes a natural person, corporation, firm, company, association or any other business entity.”

News Channel 11 reached out to all of the members of the school board. Woods and Welch replied, but they were not available for an interview.

Woods’ statement read in part, “There are two sides of the issue as far as publishing the names of candidates publicly. Transparency is always a priority to our KCS stakeholders and community. At the same time, there is a desire to protect applicants who may have reservations in submitting a resume for concern it would jeopardize their current employment. We will seek additional information from Counsel and potential search firms.”

Woods also said the ultimate goal of the school board is to “attract a pool of highly qualified candidates,” and she is confident that goal will be met.

Welch replied in a written statement reading, “As I stated in the meeting, my concern is that superintendents who might be interested [in] applying for the Kingsport City position but doing so publicly may jeopardize their current relationship with their own boards. While respecting the need for privacy, I assure you that I will not support any selection process that is contrary to [the] law or to the legal rights of the public or the press to obtain any information not protected by law. “