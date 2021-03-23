Kingsport BOE gives superintendent a pay boost

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The head of Kingsport City Schools is slated to receive a financial boost.

The Kingsport Board of Education voted Tuesday evening to revise the contract for Superintendent Dr. Jeff Moorhouse after a recent performance review.

The revisions include raising Moorhouse's travel allowance from $425 to $600 per month and home office allowance from $175 to $275 per month.

The list of revisions include:

Revise travel allowance from $425 to $600 per month.

Revise home office allowance from $175 to $275 per month.

Include travel allowance and home office allowance as creditable compensation for retirement (TCRS) purposes.

Designate that if the Superintendent retires from KCS at age 58 or higher, KCS will waive the 10 years-in-the-system rule and will pay 50% of health insurance until the Superintendent is Medicare-eligible.

KCS will begin contributing 3% of the Superintendent’s compensation into a 403(b) plan.

Designate that if the Superintendent retires from KCS, KCS will pay a one-time, lump-sum payment equivalent to three years of 20% of compensation at time of retirement.

This comes after the state approved “hold harmless” provisions, which means performance evaluations cannot be based on test scores and other parameters amid the pandemic.

“Part of our issue is our source of merit increases to build those in has been vanquished by holding harmless, so we really have nothing to go on for fixing a bonus type or referring to a bonus type situation…a performance bonus,” Board of Education President Jim Welch said.

Moorhouse has served as superintendent of Kingsport City Schools since February 2018.