KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport school board is considering an amended proposal regarding teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity.

After the proposed policy was tabled during a board meeting earlier this month, members discussed the matter during a work session Tuesday evening.

If approved, it would require a 30-day notice be sent to parents prior to any instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity. If a parent wants their student to participate in the sexual orientation or gender identity part of the curriculum, they would have to submit a request in writing to the student’s principal affirming their participation.

Students who do not participate would not be penalized for grading purposes.

However, a 30-day notice would not be required if a teacher is responding to a student’s question during class regarding sexual orientation or gender identity related to the topic of instruction or if referring to the sexual orientation or gender identity of a historic person or group provides necessary context related to the topic of instruction.

If approved, the policy change would align the school system’s policy with state law. The policy is a near word-for-word copy of Tennessee Senate Bill 1229 passed last year. But while state law requires that a parental opt-out be offered, the school system’s policy would require an opt-in for parents who want their students to participate.

That has led to concern among some in the LGBTQ community, including some Kingsport City Schools parents.

“What bothers me most is it just kind of diminishes who my daughter is as an individual,” said LeAnna Hamer, the mother of a bisexual Kingsport City Schools student.

Hamer said the policy requiring an opt-in could lead to less awareness about students like her daughter.

“We’re going to have more and more of these bullying issues, and kids who are really hurt by them,” she said.

An opt-out would be a better solution, Hamer said, but the policy would ultimately hurt her daughter.

While there was no public comment section during the board’s work session, several LGBTQ allies were in attendance.

The proposed policy was introduced by board member Todd Golden during the board’s Aug. 9 meeting. Since then, changes were made to the proposal, including the opt-in and 30-day notice, to put district policy in line with state law.

“What we don’t want is a violation of the law because a violation of the law means withholding of funds from the state,” said Golden.

Board members Jim Welch and Julie Byers argued the added policy would make it harder on teachers.

“If I was still a teacher, I would be insulted by this,” Welch said.

They suggested leaving the policy as is, which requires that the curriculum adheres to state law.

“Regardless of whether it’s a shortened policy statement or if it’s extended, we still have to follow all the laws that are associated with that,” school board President Melissa Woods said.

Golden said the opt-in reflects a parent’s choice in their child’s education.

“Every parent has a different set of values that they believe and they want to instill in their child, and to assume that every single teacher is going to be able to understand and speak to those set of values is an undue burden,” Golden said.

Golden declined a request for an on-camera interview after the meeting.

However, Byers argued that the opt-in could lead to some missing out on discussions due to possible issues attempting to communicate with parents.

“It’s no different than your child being exposed and you did not wanting it to. One way or another, spam filters are going to get us,” Byers said, referring to sending 30-day notices to parents by email.

Woods said the board will be consulting with legal counsel about the opt-in policy versus an opt-out. The proposed policy may be voted on at the board’s next meeting.