KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport school leaders want to pursue purchasing the former Colonial Heights Middle School.

The Board of Education voted 4–1 on Wednesday to place a bid at an upcoming auction. The BOE asked the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to place the bid, with the school board reimbursing the city up to $2.25 million if it lands the winning bid.

School leaders said data shows the need for more classroom space in that part of Kingsport with growth expected in future years.

Earlier this month, the Sullivan County Board of Education approved selling Colonial Heights Middle by internet auction to the highest bidder above a minimum bid of $2 million. The board will have the right to reject any or all bids.

Lakeway Christian Schools has also expressed an interest in acquiring the former middle school.