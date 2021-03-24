Kingsport BOE addresses school system needs with city leaders

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Board of Education met with the Board of Mayor and Aldermen Tuesday night to outline big-ticket capital projects in the school system.

Next on the agenda for Kingsport City Schools is the renovation of Sullivan North High School into a new middle school and turning Sevier Middle School into a new elementary school.

Board members agreed that planning for the future has been a challenge.

“Through all this COVID stuff, everybody is just swimming trying to keep their head above water,” said BOE member Tim Dean. “If you’re not careful to your point, your culture is going to get damaged and you’re going to be down there swimming amongst mediocrity, and that’s never who we want to be in Kingsport.”

City and school leaders discussed how they’ll use pandemic relief funds to improve buildings, pay employees, and offset learning loss caused by the recent school closures.