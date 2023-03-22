SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday voted unanimously on a resolution to partner with a regional economic development organization: the NETN Hub.

During a Tuesday night meeting, the BMA voted 7-0 in favor of the Sullivan County Economic Development Partnership, now known as NETWORKS, partnering with NETN Hub.

The resolution states that Kingsport acknowledges the “need to diversify economic development endeavors in the current economic climate to ensure growth not only as a city but as a driver of industry and development of the county and region.”

Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull told News Channel 11 that he is a member of both the NETWORKS board of directors as well as NETN Hub’s board.

“For instance, our data shows that people may live in Kingsport, but work in another city–Bristol, Johnson City–or they may live there and work in Kingsport, back and forth,” Shull said. “Our data shows that people will shop freely in all the three cities. So, our fate is really tied in together.”

The resolution states NETWORKS must present all actions taken as part of the partnership with NETN Hub to the board on or before June 20.

“Well, I just think this is a great opportunity for us all to work together and reach that higher level of economic development,” Shull told News Channel 11.