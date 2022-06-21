KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A proposal to close a section of Jared Drive at the request of Eastman Chemical Company received unanimous approval from the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

The resolution was approved on final consideration during the board’s regular business meeting Tuesday night.

Eastman had asked the city to close the section of Jared Drive inside city limits so that the company could expand its rail yard. The section the city will vacate stretches about 1,500 feet between the intersection with Riverport Road and Eastman’s railroad tracks that cross Jared Drive.

The section of Jared Drive on the other side of the railroad crossing, which lies outside city limits, will end in a cul-de-sac.

It is unclear when the city will close its section of the road.

A previous plan to construct a new road paralleling the existing Jared Drive was ultimately scrapped in favor of a plan to build a new road linking Riverport Road to the MeadowView area. Named “Meadow Park Lane,” the new road will open up 108 acres for future industrial and business development, according to city officials. Some of that land will be used by Eastman, which will donate 21 acres for the new road.

The construction of Meadow Park Lane will largely be funded by the state through TDOT’s State Industrial Access Program.