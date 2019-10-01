Kingsport BMA to consider resolution putting $500K toward paving

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport leaders will consider a proposal to put $500,000 toward paving city streets.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen is set to vote on the resolution on first reading during Tuesday night’s business meeting.

Mayor Pat Shull says if the resolution passes, it will help the city secure a grant for more improvement projects.

“$500,000 towards paving, and the great news about that is that it will help us leverage a $2 million federal grant that we are absolutely confident that we’ll get and be able to increase our pace of paving next spring and on into summer and fall,” Shull said.

The Kingsport BMA will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall.

For the latest news, weather, and sports alerts right at your fingertips, download the free WJHL News app! Available from Google Play and the App Store.