KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen is preparing to approve a measure that would put millions of dollars toward improvements for its busiest road leading to downtown Kingsport.

The Center Stage project would put over $2.6 million toward improvements on Center Street between the intersections of Fort Henry Drive and East Sullivan Street.

At Monday night’s BMA work session, the city heard the plan from consulting firm Kimley Horn. In its current form, the revitalization would prioritize beautifying the corridor and improving car and foot traffic flow. That is all being done with the hope that more people will enter the downtown area.

“The whole plan just makes it more liveable,” Mayor Pat Shull said. “Not just transportation wise, it’ll encourage people to walk downtown.”

The improvements are funded by a Tennessee Department of Transportation matched grant program, since Center Street is also part of a state highway.

Shull said the city believes much of the funding from the project will come from TDOT.

The plan also included an option to expand business opportunities between downtown and the Renaissance Center, according to Kimley Horn representative Kevin Tilbury.

“That stretch between the Renaissance Center and downtown. That’s the area that is the focus of redevelopment,” Tilbury said.

Tilbury said they would do that by revamping existing buildings for future dining and arts and culture purposes. He said it could create 250,000 square feet in office and retail space, creating up to 350 new jobs.

They plan to further draw people into downtown by beautifying the stretch, adding landscaping to new medians.

“We want to make this an important gateway into downtown,” Tilbury said. “Let’s provide plenty of opportunities for landscaping and beautification.”

During public input, Tilbury said that traffic congestion was a primary point of emphasis from residents.

He said a study found that Center Street can handle the amount of traffic it already has, but intersections are causing congestion.

The plan gave the city options for putting in medians, shifted lanes and other traffic calming devices that could help solve congestion issues.

Before the city can move forward with any plans, they’ll have to decide which options it will use.

“We’re kind of just narrowing it down to a decision,” Shull said. “We have various options on what this would look like, compare costs on what the city would have to bear versus what the TDOT would have to bear.”

The plan is up for approval at Tuesday night’s BMA business meeting. Shull said he expects it to pass, then the city will engage in further planning and public input.