KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport city leaders are set to approve funding models for two neighboring downtown housing developments.

At Monday night’s Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen work session, city leaders went through the financing plans for Brickyard Village and Centennial Row Townhomes, both near Main Street in downtown.

Brickyard Village will sit next to Brickyard Park on the former site of the General Shale factory.

The project will include 386 housing units, including 204 apartments, 70 townhomes, 52 duplexes, 30 single-family rental homes, and 21 single-family homes.

Centennial Row Townhomes will consist of 32 units at the former location of the Citizen Supply warehouse.

(Image: City of Kingsport)

Both properties have been vacant for years, and are considered “blighted,” defined by vacant and underutilized property, “deleterious” land use, dilapidated improvements, and impact to surrounding properties.

Each project will be partially financed through tax increment financing (TIF).

City Manager Chris McCartt said that model of financing helps the city find developers willing to tackle projects in redevelopment districts that sit on undesirable properties.

“There’s often a reason why it [a property] hasn’t been developed,” McCartt said. “The tax increment finance, the redevelopment district really offsets that cost and provides them with funding to be able to tackle those obstacles that have prevented the redevelopment or in some cases the development of that property for many years.”

Brickyard Village development (Image: City of Kingsport)

Both projects require significant concrete and asphalt demolition from the foundations of the former industrial buildings.

If the financing is approved, the city will provide $9,500,000 over 25 years for the developer, Edens Investments for the Brickyard Village project.

The total cost of the project is $100 million.

The city will provide $500,000 over 25 years. to BLB Properties for the Centennial Row Townhomes. Total cost for that project is expected to be $1.5 million.

With over 400 housing units expected near the heart of downtown, Mayor Pat Shull expects the projects to provide a boom to the downtown economy.

“We’re excited about it because it’s right next to downtown, and we think it’s going to be a real catalyst for growth in the downtown area,” Shull said.

The Sullivan County Commission approved the TIF at its meeting last week.

The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen will formally vote on the matter at its business meeting Tuesday night.