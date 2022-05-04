KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — City leaders have selected a contractor to build the first phase of a new park.

The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted Tuesday night to accept King General Contractors’ $952,601 bid for the construction of Riverbend Park Phase I. It was the lowest of the two bids that were submitted.

The new park will be located along the South Fork Holston River off Fort Henry Drive behind Walmart.

Phase I includes a decomposed granite trail, an emergency access road, and an ADA-accessible fishing pier.

According to the city, the project is largely being funded with $666,666 in TIF (tax increment financing) proceeds provided through a redevelopment agreement with the Kingsport Housing Authority.

The TVA is working with the city to improve the existing parking area at the end of Wesley Road, including adding an ADA-accessible parking space.

The project is expected to start in late spring or early summer with completion expected by the end of November 2023.