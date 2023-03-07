KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport city leaders are moving forward with a proposed annexation that could pave the way for hundreds of new homes.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved the “Shipp Springs annexation” on its first reading Tuesday night.

The owner of a 71-acre property off of Shipp Springs Road requested that the city annex and rezone the property to allow for the development of 581 residential units, including 281 single-family units and 300 apartments, according to the city.

Two residents expressed concerns about the proposed development. One person said they were worried about water runoff, and another raised concerns about construction and emergency vehicle access.

The proposed annexation is scheduled for a second and final vote at the board’s March 21 business meeting.