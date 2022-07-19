KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport city leaders approved a proposal to align beer sale hours with the sale of wine.

A resolution and ordinance passed in separate 5–1 votes Tuesday evening, with Alderman Paul Montgomery voting against both measures and Alderman James Phillips absent from the meeting.

The measure would allow beer sales to begin at 10 a.m. on Sundays, the same time that grocery stores can begin selling wine under state law. Currently, beer can’t be purchased between 3 a.m. and noon on Sundays in the city.

City Manager Chris McCartt said extending the hours will add consistency and reduce confusion for sales associates and citizens.

City officials also say it will make beer sales in the city more comparable with surrounding municipalities.

The ordinance will have to be approved on second reading at the board’s next meeting in order to be finalized.