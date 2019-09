KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – City leaders moved closer to approving funding for various projects Tuesday night.

The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved on first reading a $22 million bond note.

The funding would be used on various city improvements, including the new city hall and water and sewer projects.

The BMA will have to approve the bond note a second time in order for it to pass. The board will meet again on Tuesday, October 1.