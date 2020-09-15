Kingsport BMA discusses fate of Halloween festivities

News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Toward the end of Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman’s work session agenda, one topic arose regarding what Halloween will look like in Kingsport amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

With most of the traditional trunk or treats canceled due to public health guidelines, board coordinator James Phillips questioned the possibility of canceling trick-or-treating altogether.

One city leader said that despite any possible restrictions, people will trick-or-treat regardless.

No decision was made Monday night whether or not to place restrictions or bans on the door-to-door Halloween festivity, but the board did agree they will continue to discuss the matter in future meetings.

