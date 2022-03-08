KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — City leaders approved the purchase of a “tactical rescue vehicle” for the Kingsport Police Department with funds generated from asset forfeitures.

The vehicle, a Sentinel ARV by International Armored Group, will cost $289,354. It will be paid for with funds from the city’s Criminal Forfeiture Fund and Drug Fund.

The Criminal Forfeiture Fund was created for revenue generated from the seizure of assets from suspects in cases investigated by the police department using federal authorities, like the Drug Enforcement Agency or FBI. The Drug Fund was established for exclusive police department investigations.

City officials said that means the “bad guys” will be paying for the vehicle, instead of taxpayers.

The vehicle will be used in high-risk situations and could be deployed regionally under mutual aid agreements with neighboring communities.

“At the end of the day, the primary purpose behind this vehicle is to help save lives in that event that our police officers are put in a situation where they would need to have protection,” City Manager Chris McCartt said.

According to Chief of Police Dale Phipps, it could take six to seven months before the vehicle is in the police department’s hands.