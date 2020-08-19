Kingsport BMA approves permit for carnival off University Boulevard

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — With the applicant agreeing to abide by state pandemic guidelines, the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday approved a permit for a temporary carnival off University Boulevard beginning in late September.

According to the permit application, the carnival will take place in the parking lot of the University Square Shopping Center from Sept. 23 to Oct. 3.

The applicant, KGN Promotions LLC, has agreed to abide by the Tennessee Pledge plan for attractions, large venues, and large community events. The company said employees and customers will be required to wear masks and will have their temperatures taken.

Ride cars and seats will be sanitized after every ride cycle and only members of the same group will be allowed to ride in the same car or seat. The company also said the midway will have a 120-person limit.

In its application, KGN Promotions said it has “been at the Johnson City Mall and in Bristol with no complaints and many compliments on the way we have provided a safe, clean and enjoyable form of entertainment for families in these times.”

Alderman Jennifer Adler was the only member of the BMA to vote against the permit.

The carnival would be open from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 10:30 p.m. on weekends, according to the permit.