KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport city leaders gave final approval Tuesday night to a budget containing a property tax increase plus water and sewer rate hikes.

The budget includes a 12-cent property tax increase, which will bring the rate to $1.99 per $100 of assessed value. According to the city, the tax hike amounts to a 6.4% increase. The owner of a $292,000 home will pay $7.31 more per month, according to the city.

It is the city’s first property tax increase since 2014, when rates were increased by 13 cents.

“We do not take it lightly that we are having to raise taxes,” City Manager Chris McCartt told the board Tuesday night.

McCartt said the increase was necessary for the city to continue offering competitive salaries and wages. Staffing shortages have impacted several city departments. The budget includes a 5% cost of living adjustment and a step increase for city workers that McCartt hopes will increase employee retention and attraction.

“In order for us to stay competitive and to be where we need to be to move the city forward, this was the only option that we had absent of making significant, and I mean significant cuts,” McCartt said.

According to McCartt, most city departments’ operating budgets were kept flat in the budget and operational cuts have been made.

To top it off, the city is also being squeezed by inflation and high gas prices.

“I’ll give you an example, the city is paying, right now, $173,000 a month for fuel – gas, diesel, propane, even,” Mayor Pat Shull told News Channel 11. “And as contracts expire, you know, we’re subject to rate increases for what we pay for fuel.”

Tuesday night, the board also approved water and sewer budgets, both of which include rate hikes. City water customers will see a 7.5% increase and sewer customers will see a 13.5% increase. The new rates will take effect July 1.

During a previous BMA meeting, Deputy City Manager cited flat revenue, aging infrastructure, regulatory pressure, and a state comptroller’s directive as reasons behind the water and sewer rate increases.