KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved Fiscal Year 2024 budget on its second and final reading Tuesday night.

The budget does not include a property tax increase for city residents, but it does feature increases to the rates for water and sewer services. A release from the city states that water rates will increase by 4.5% and sewer rates by 7.5%.

Kingsport officials stated in the release that the increases in water and sewer rates stemmed from issues like inflation, aging infrastructure and federal regulations.

The $240 million budget goes into effect July 1 and will remain through June 30, 2024.

According to Kingsport leadership, the budget will provide funding for a School Resource Officer in every school within the city’s district. It also features increased funding to assist in litter pickup and economic development efforts throughout the Model City.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Within the approved budget is $3.8 million earmarked for street resurfacing projects and $21 million for the repairs and renovations at the Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School. An expansion at the city’s justice center is also set to receive funding in the amount of $13.4 million, and the Kingsport Library is budgeted to receive $4.4 million for renovations.

As of Wednesday, the Kingsport General Fund stood at $95 million with a “rainy day fund” that is expected to exceed $23 million by the time the new budget goes into effect. The general fund is the city’s source of capital for operations.