Kingsport BMA approves bid for new skatepark

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — City leaders approved a bid for the construction of the new Scott Adams Memorial Skatepark.

In a 7–0 vote Tuesday evening, the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen selected GRC Construction’s $1.8 million bid for building the new skate park, which will be located at Brickyard Park.

The new facility will replace the current Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park located along Center Street and the Greenbelt next to Domtar. The existing park will be demolished to allow for the construction of a new Domtar loading facility.

The BMA also approved awarding a bid for repaving a section of Sullivan Street. The approximately $535,000 bid by W-L Construction & Paving is for the placing of 2,500 tons of asphalt on the section of Sullivan Street between Center Street and Church Circle.

The paving project has an estimated completion date of Oct. 15.