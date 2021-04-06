Kingsport BMA approves ban on smoking at city playgrounds

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport city leaders voted Tuesday evening to ban smoking on city playgrounds.

Violating the new ordinance could result in a $50 fine.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed the measure in a 7–0 vote.

“Playground” includes indoor and outdoor facilities owned by the city that are intended for the recreation of children. “Smoking” includes the burning of a tobacco or hemp product or any other drug or substance. It does not include the use of a vapor product.

Recent legislation passed by state lawmakers allows local governments to prohibit smoking on the grounds of city-owned playgrounds.

The Bristol, Tennessee City Council approved a similar measure on first reading. Councilmembers will consider it on second reading on May 5.