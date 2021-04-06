Kingsport BMA approves ban on smoking at city playgrounds

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport city leaders voted Tuesday evening to ban smoking on city playgrounds.

Violating the new ordinance could result in a $50 fine.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed the measure in a 7–0 vote.

“Playground” includes indoor and outdoor facilities owned by the city that are intended for the recreation of children. “Smoking” includes the burning of a tobacco or hemp product or any other drug or substance. It does not include the use of a vapor product.

Recent legislation passed by state lawmakers allows local governments to prohibit smoking on the grounds of city-owned playgrounds.

The Bristol, Tennessee City Council approved a similar measure on first reading. Councilmembers will consider it on second reading on May 5.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss