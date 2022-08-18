KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Electric Company Inc., known also as TEC Industrial, constructs and maintains complex industrial projects and sites for a variety of private and Department of Defense clients.

The company also happens to be based in Kingsport and celebrates the milestone of 75 years of service this year.

TEC was founded in 1947 and later incorporated as Tennessee Electric Company in 1951.

While Kingsport is the headquarters for operations, the company has active licenses in 11 states and has completed projects in 16 states.

It’s nationally ranked by the Engineering News-Record and focuses on process, industrial, power, and advanced manufacturing sectors.

To commemorate their longevity in the region, the company is having a joint celebration with the Kingsport Chamber, which is also celebrating 75 years. Greg Boehling, the company’s CEO, told News Channel 11 that this is an incredible accomplishment.

“It’s just simply a milestone that few reach, and I’m proud to be part of it, and I’ve only been part of it for 16 years. But this team here, it’s amazing that they get to celebrate that legacy of 75 years,” he said.

The company employs anywhere from 400 to 500 employees, according to Boehling. He said the majority are local to the Tri-Cities. He credits the success of the company over the past seven decades to the staff.

“To be honest with you, it is a remarkable thing in the construction industry to have a company that’s been around this long,” said Boehling. “There are very few that last this long so it’s a testament to our people.”