KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Ballet and guest professionals from Philadelphia Ballet will perform Don Quixote this May.

The production will take the audience from exciting dances on a street in old Spain to a gypsy camp in the countryside. The story follows Don Quixote in his quest for good versus evil and his search for the lovely woman of his dreams, Dulcinea.

The production will take place on May 6 and 7 at the Wellmont Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. each night.

Tickets can be purchased through the company’s website or by calling 423-378-3967.