Kingsport Axmen-Bristol Stateliners game postponed

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – An Appalachian League game scheduled between the Bristol Stateliners and Kingsport Axmen has been postponed Thursday evening.

According to a tweet by the Bristol Stateliners, the contest against the Axmen is postponed, but the game between both teams is still on for Friday night at 7 p.m.

Today’s game against the Kingsport Mets has been postponed. We will be back in action tomorrow at 7:00 pm with gates opening at 6:00 pm. — Bristol State Liners (@thestateliners) July 15, 2021

The Kingsport Axmen have not played since Monday, after one of their former players was dismissed, then arrested for allegedly making threats towards the team and fans.

Former Axmen player Matthew Taylor, 21, was arrested on charges of false reports and harassment.

He has been released on a $25,000 bond.

We’ve reached out to Appalachian League officials for more information on tonight’s postponement.