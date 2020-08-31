Kingsport asking for public input regarding bridge project at Brickyard Park

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport is hoping for the public’s opinion on the proposed “Brickyard Bridge” project through in-person and online meetings.

According to a release from the City of Kingsport, the project features the construction of a bicycle and pedestrian bridge over the CSX Railroad tracks.

The bridge would connect the Brickyard Park development and Martin Luther King Jr. Drivewith Centennial Park.

The release says Kingsport will apply for grant funds from the Transportation Alternatives Program.

TAP grants are federally funded and designed to assist in the construction of non-traditional transportation projects.

Kingsport citizens can give input on the project at the following meetings:

-In-Person: Thursday, September 3 from 4-6 p. at the Kingsport Improvement Building in the Bob Clear Conference Room.

-Online via Zoom: Friday, September 4, at 10 a.m. You can register for the Zoom webinar by clicking here.

For more information on the meetings, call 423-224-2670.