Kingsport Area Transit Service to offer free rides in February

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Throughout the entire month of February, the Kingsport Area Transit Service will host Love of Transit, which provides free rides to encourage new passengers to take advantage of the transit’s services.

The transit director, Chris Campbell, told News Channel 11 that he sees this promotion as an opportunity for Kingsport community members to reap the benefits of public transportation.

“Public transit offers the opportunities to be free, get out and explore the community, and get basic services people might need,” Campbell said. “We just think it’s a great promotion to raise awareness and for people to find out the great resources that exist here in Kingsport.”

In addition to their six fixed-route services, KATS also offers a dial-a-ride service to those who are temporarily or permanently disabled. Passengers call the transit at 423-224-2613 to receive a ride that picks them up from home.

All vehicles – buses included – are equipped with wheelchair ramps and lifts, according to Campbell.

The dial-a-ride services are $2 each way, and the fixed-route services are $1 per ride, with reduced prices for those 65 years and older, disabled passengers, and military veterans. KATS offers unlimited monthly passes for $20.

Local college students are eligible for free rides with a college ID.

For a complete list of fares and discounts, visit KATS website.