KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s official, the Kingsport Aquatic Center is reopening for the season.

Saturday was the first day the park was open for the summer but it will remain open on weekends only until Memorial Day Weekend.

Beginning on May 30 the waterpark will be open seven days a week.

Staff at the aquatic center said they have seen an increase in people coming out for other activities so they expect the same for the water park this season.

“In the last couple of weeks, with us being a bit busier, we’ve seen a lot more people coming out and doing some kind of recreational activity again,” said Madison Gump, a program coordinator.

Season passes and memberships for the aquatic center can be purchased online by clicking here or at the center’s front desk.