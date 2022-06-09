KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Aquatic Center will participate in the “World’s Largest Swim Lesson” by hosting a free swim lesson for people of all ages later this month.

It will take place on June 23 at 2 p.m.

The World’s Largest Swim Lesson is an event created by the World Waterpark Association to promote swim safety worldwide.

“Water safety is very important to the KAC,” Program Coordinator Madison Gump said in a release, “so we’re excited to participate in this global event again this year.”

Those interested in participating can register online.

The Aquatic Center offers American Red Cross-certified swim lessons year-round.