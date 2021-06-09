Kingsport Aquatic Center to host ‘World’s Largest Swim Lesson’ June 17

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Aquatic Center is planning a massive swimming safety event.

According to a release from KAC, the “World’s Largest Swim Lesson” will be held on Thursday, June 17.

The lesson starts at 2 p.m. and is open to people of all ages. The lesson is free with daily admission at KAC.

The global event was created y the World Waterpark Association to encourage swim safety.

“Water safety is very important to the KAC,” said KAC Programs Supervisor Madison Gump, “so we’re excited to participate in this global event again this year.”

KAC offers American Red Cross-certified swim lessons throughout the year. To learn more about those lessons, call 423-343-9758 or click here.