Kingsport Aquatic Center to host Santa’s South Pole Swim

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Aquatic Center invites you and your kids to a holiday pool party.

The aquatic center will host Santa’s South Pole Swim on Saturday, December 14 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The event will include games, paddleboard rides with elves, and aquatic sled riding. Santa Claus will also be on hand.

Children 12 years old and younger will be able to decorate their own stockings on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The event will take place in the indoor section of the aquatic center.

Pre-registration is encouraged and costs $5 per swimmer. Tickets will cost $7 on the day of the event. Spectator tickets can be purchased for $2. Tickets are available on the Kingsport Aquatic Center’s website.