KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — New for 2023, the Kingsport Aquatic Center now has not one, but two days that dogs from the area can enjoy the outdoor water park.

For the past 10 years, the aquatic center has ended its summer season by inviting dogs of all breeds and sizes to come enjoy an afternoon of running, jumping and playing in the toddler area of the outdoor water park, the center said in a release.

“Since it’s our 10th year of hosting the Drool Party, we wanted to celebrate the milestone by offering people an extra day to bring their dogs down and enjoy a few hours in the pool,” said Aquatics Program Coordinator Madison Gump.

The Drool Parties will take place on Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Sept. 10 from 1 – 3 p.m.

Dog-related vendors and food trucks will be at the event. Admission is $5 per dog and free for owners.

The aquatic center noted that there is a one-dog-per-person limit and the dogs’ handlers must be over 18 and bring leashes with them. All dogs must be up to date on their vaccines and vaccination records are required to register.

To register for the event, click here.