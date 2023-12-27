KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Aquatic Center will host a glow swim event next week.

It will take place on Jan. 6 from 6:30–8:30 p.m. in the warm water and play pools.

The Aquatic Center will dim the lights and fill the pools with glow sticks of different shapes and sizes. Kids will also be able to play on inflatables in the “glow pools.”

The event is limited to 200 people and admission is $10 per person. Registration may be completed online.

Children may participate but those younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

“We are excited to bring back our Glow Swim to kick off the New Year,” Aquatics Program Coordinator Madison Gump said in a release. “We hope you join us with all your glow sticks and come splash around on January 6th.”

Children are encouraged to bring glow sticks. The competition pool will not be open during the event.