KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Aquatic Center will go the dogs on Saturday, Sept. 10.

That’s when the facility will host its annual Drool Pawty.

From 1–3 p.m., dog owners will be able to bring their furry friends for some fun at the aquatic center’s outdoor water park, where dogs will be allowed to swim in the toddler play area.

Admission is $5 per dog and there is a limit of two dogs per person. Each dog’s handler must be over 18 years old and bring leashes with them. Dogs must be up-to-date on vaccinations and records are required to register.

To register, visit www.swimkingsport.com and look for the “Special Events” page under the “Programming and Calendar” link. You can also call 423-343-9758 for more information.