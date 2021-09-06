Kingsport Aquatic Center to host 8th annual ‘Drool Pawty’ next month

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Kingsport Aquatic Center)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Aquatic Center will host its 8th annual Drool Pawty early next month.

The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 2 from 1–3 p.m.

Dogs will be allowed to swim in the toddler play area in the outdoor section of the water park.

Admission is $5 and there is a limit of two dogs per person. Handlers must be 18 years or older and have leashes with them. Dogs must be up-to-date on all vaccinations and vaccination records are required in order to register.

Click here to register. Those with questions about the event may call 423-343-9758.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss