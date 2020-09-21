Kingsport Aquatic Center to host 7th Annual Drool Pawty Oct. 3

Photo: Kingsport Aquatic Center

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Aquatic Center is hosting its seventh annual Drool Pawty on October 3.

The annual event will be held at the aquatic center from 1-4 p.m.

Registration for the event is now open. You can register by clicking here.

Admission is $5 per dog and free for owners. There is a limit of two dogs per person.

Handlers must be over 18 and bring leashes with them. All dogs should be up-to-date on vaccinations, which are required to register.

Owners are asked to practice social distancing, wear masks and wash their hands at the event.

