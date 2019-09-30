Kingsport Aquatic Center to host 6th Annual Drool Pawty on Saturday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Registration is now open for pups to attend the sixth annual Drool Pawty at the Kingsport Aquatic Center.

Your dogs will have the chance to swim and play with their friends on Saturday, October 5.

Photo: Kingsport Aquatic Center

Photo: Kingsport Aquatic Center

The event will take place from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Admission is $5 per dog and free to owners.

There is a limit of two dogs per person, and every dog handler must be at least 18 years old. Dogs also have to be up-to-date on all vaccines to participate, and vaccination records are required to register.

You can register your furry friends by clicking here and going to the “Special Events” page.

If you have any questions, call 423-343-9758.