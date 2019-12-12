Kingsport Aquatic Center to hold Polar Plunge Challenge for charity on New Year’s Day

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Aquatic Center invites you to take a bone-chilling plunge for charity.
The aquatic center will host its 3rd annual Polar Plunge Challenge on January 1.
Participants are encouraged to raise money for charity and then take a plunge into KAC’s frigid outdoor pools on New Year’s Day.
There is no charge to participate, but participants are encouraged to raise or donate at least $50. The goal is to raise $5,000 overall for various charities.
To participate, create a profile on the aquatic center’s GoFundMe charity page and make a donation to a charity or charities.
Basic rules and regulations include:
- Anyone under the age of 18 must have parent or guardian’s permission
- No pushing other participants into the water—all participants must enter the water by their own choice (it is not required to submerge your entire body)
- No dry suits or wetsuits
- No donations are taken on-site by the KAC staff
- No “endurance” contests will be permitted—participants must jump in and get out
- However, yelling is optional
Check-in for the event is at 12:45 p.m. in the KAC lobby on January 1.