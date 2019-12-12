Kingsport Aquatic Center to hold Polar Plunge Challenge for charity on New Year’s Day

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Aquatic Center invites you to take a bone-chilling plunge for charity.

The aquatic center will host its 3rd annual Polar Plunge Challenge on January 1.

Participants are encouraged to raise money for charity and then take a plunge into KAC’s frigid outdoor pools on New Year’s Day.

There is no charge to participate, but participants are encouraged to raise or donate at least $50. The goal is to raise $5,000 overall for various charities.

To participate, create a profile on the aquatic center’s GoFundMe charity page and make a donation to a charity or charities.

Basic rules and regulations include:

Anyone under the age of 18 must have parent or guardian’s permission

No pushing other participants into the water—all participants must enter the water by their own choice (it is not required to submerge your entire body)

No dry suits or wetsuits

No donations are taken on-site by the KAC staff

No “endurance” contests will be permitted—participants must jump in and get out

However, yelling is optional

Check-in for the event is at 12:45 p.m. in the KAC lobby on January 1.