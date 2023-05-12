KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Aquatic Center will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a day of games and more.

The celebration will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25.

The facility will be open to members only from 1–4 p.m. It will then be open to the public from 4–7 p.m.

The celebration will include lawn games, like giant Jenga, Connect Four, and corn hole, plus trivia questions. A live DJ will be there from 2–6 p.m.

All outdoor and indoor pools will be open.

“We hope everyone is eager to get back to swimming, sunbathing and having fun this summer,” Jessie Charlton, interim assistant aquatic manager, said in a release. “It has been great to see our facility grow over the past 10 years to meet the needs of our community and our visitors.”

In the event of inclement weather, the celebration will take place on Friday, May 26 instead.

Admission will be $6 for seniors and people under 48 inches tall. For folks taller than 48 inches, admission will be $8.

The Aquatic Center’s outdoor water park will open for the season on May 20. It will be open daily from May 27 through July 30 and on weekends only in August and September.

Season passes and memberships are available for purchase at swimkingsport.com or the Aquatic Center front desk.