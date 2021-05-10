Kingsport Aquatic Center Outdoor Water Park unable to open Monday as scheduled due to low temperatures

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Aquatic Center will not open its Outdoor Water Park on Monday, May 10 as scheduled.

According to a release from KAC, the center’s policy states the water park cannot open if the temperature is below 67 degrees for safety reasons.

The aquatic center will allow indoor swimming starting at 11 a.m., and the outdoor lap pool, which is heated, will also be open.

The water park pools are not heated, according to KAC.

The release states the HMG Pool and PCF Warm Pool will also be available for swimming starting at 4 p.m.