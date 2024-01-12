KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – February will be a busy time for the Kingsport Aquatic Center as they host a slate of collegiate swim meets.

With big events comes the need for extra help. Madison Gump with the Kingsport Aquatic Center said there are plenty of volunteer opportunities available during this meet.

The center is looking for about 20 volunteers to assist at the meets. To apply for open volunteer positions, you can call the center at 423-343-9758, speak with the front desk in person, or apply online.

Madison Gump sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to further discuss what the role entails.