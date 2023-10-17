KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Aquatic Center (KAC) is hosting a Monster Mash event where kids can watch a movie, play games, make crafts and swim around the indoor pools.

A release from the KAC said the event is taking place on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $8 if you’re pre-registering and $10 at the door. Anyone going to the Kingsport Farmer’s Market that morning from 9 a.m. to noon can pick up a $3-off coupon for the Monster Mash.

“We’re excited to host another Halloween-themed event here at Kingsport Aquatic Center,” said Aquatics Program Coordinator Madison Gump. “This is a great family-friendly event for all ages, so be sure to gather all your little ghosts and goblins and come on down to haunt our pools.”

The release said along with plenty of indoor swimming and Halloween games, a showing of Monster’s University is happening alongside a spooky crafting station.

People can register ahead at Kingsport’s event website or in person at the event. You can also click on the CivicRec link in the Connect Kingsport app or go to kingsporttn.gov and click on the “CivicRec” link, then search for “monster mash” in the search bar.