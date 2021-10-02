Kingsport Aquatic Center host ‘Drool Party’, a pool party for our four-legged friends

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dog owners got a chance to bring their pets out for a swim Saturday at the Kingsport Aquatic Center.

The Aquatic Center closed for the season last week but wanted to host one more event, however, this time the swimmers were not human.

Instead, the pools were filled with furry friends from around the region.

Operations Supervisor Jessie Charlton said, “We like to do stuff for the animals too. Our pools are not just for humans. We let the dogs in at the end of the year. It allows you to play with your pet. Not many places will allow an opportunity for you to come and splash around with your pet.”

Organizers add that their next event will be a Halloween pumpkin race in their warm pool, unfortunately, pets will not be invited to this one.