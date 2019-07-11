UPDATE: Several taken to hospital due to carbon monoxide at Kingsport apartments

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several people were taken to a hospital due to carbon monoxide at a Kingsport apartment complex.

The Kingsport Fire Department responded around 4:20 p.m. to the complex near Cherokee and Watauga Streets.

The fire department says a cleanup crew was using gas-powered generators to remove water from the basement without adequate ventilation, causing carbon monoxide to spread throughout the building.

The apartments were evacuated and seven people were taken to a hospital according to KFD. Their conditions are unknown at this time. Another 10 people were assessed at the scene.

Firefighters ventilated the building and left the scene.

