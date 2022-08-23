KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The winners of Kingsport’s storm drain art contest have been announced.

The winners are Trista Demoranville, Rebecca Monroe, Juanita Mitchell, Desiree Feyers, and Brenda Salcido.

Trista Demoranville

Rebecca Monroe

Juanita Mitchell

Desiree Feyers

Brenda Salcido

Each artist will receive a $150 prize plus paint and materials to paint storm drains located at Dobyns-Bennett High School, Palmer Early Learning Center, Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, Kingsport Center for Higher Education, and on Cedar Street.

This marks the contest’s fifth year. It was created with the goal of raising awareness about the importance of protecting rivers, streams, and aquatic wildlife.