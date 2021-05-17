Kingsport announces temporary Greenbelt closure

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport announced a temporary closure of portions of the Kingsport Greenbelt due to ongoing construction.

According to a press release from the city, closures will begin May 19 and continue to May 26 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. to avoid construction in the area.

Closures will lift on the weekend.

According to the release, the areas affected will begin at Trailhead Parking Lot, continue along the back of Cloud Park and end at a section of trail next to Arch Street.

Affected trail areas are highlighted in red below.

Photo: City of Kingsport

For more information regarding the closure, contact Jessica Harmon at jessicaharmon@kingsporttn.gov or call 423-229-9381.